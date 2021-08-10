Traffic
Men charged in kidnapping plot discussed attacking Gov. DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine announces that Ohio will end most COVID health orders on June 2.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WTVG) - Those charged in connection to a plot to kidnap and overthrow Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also looked to attack Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, according to court documents.

The government’s response to the defendant’s motion to compel filed Monday said two of the men charged in the scheme attended a meeting with militia activists from multiple states and proposed attacking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gov. Mike DeWine, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The defendants argue they were entrapped by the FBI, but the prosecutors are pushing back in the latest filing.

The militia meeting discussing an attack on DeWine happened on June 6, 2020. Prosecutors said defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. attended the meeting.

“Croft brought and displayed to the group an improvised explosive device he had constructed for the purpose (of attacking the governors),” court documents read. “Croft referred to himself as a ‘terrorist’ who was going to ‘burn mother******g houses down, blow s**t up.’”

Monday’s filing is the first indication those charged were also plotting against the Ohio governor.

Officials have more than 800 audio and video recordings from interactions among the defendants, confidential sources, and undercover agents, according to court documents.

Fourteen men have been charged in the plot.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

