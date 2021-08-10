New Perrysburg garden designed to use all your senses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a special garden in Wood County that encourages you to do more than look at the flowers and plants. The garden is at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg. It’s designed to encourage you to use all your senses to explore.

“You can smell things, touch things, and even taste some things,” explains Jim Witter, Program Coordinator for the Wood County Park District. “We encourage you to also listen to the sounds of the garden. We have some herbs and vegetables growing that you can sample. This garden puts you in a different headspace. It’s a stress reliever to be there.”

The garden is a labor of love. It’s been tended to by volunteers and park employees. The goal is to connect you to nature, it’s also about connecting people to one another.

“I hope it is a place of renewal and relaxation,” says Witter. “We also want it to be about community with family, friends, and even strangers who are volunteering.”

While many of the plants are firmly rooted in the soil, there’s a concerted effort to keep the garden fresh.

“We’re always experimenting with the flowers, plants, and vegetables from year to year,” Witter says. “We are always re-planting and adding. It’s fun to be creative that way.”

The garden is a small parcel of the preserve. The land is full of different habitats to explore. “There are ponds and wetlands, so there is an aquatic component,” he says. “There is a woodland and a prairie. The prairie will be blooming for the next month, so this is a great time to come visit.”

Witter loves sharing the land he loves with the community. “It gives you a good feeling to see children and adults enjoying the gardens and the parks.”

The sensory garden is in its prime right now. Most of the flowers in the garden are in full bloom, and they’ll stay that way for the next few weeks. The garden is free and open to everyone during park hours.

