Selife museum opens in Toledo in time for The Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pop-up selfie museum is coming to Toledo, just in time for The Solheim Cup. The fun, interactive space will give people the perfect backdrop for pictures with their friends and family.

Toledo native and South Carolina women’s basketball star Zia Cooke was one of the first to take a selfie for the museum.

This is the first-ever selfie museum in Toledo, and its owner is excited to help tell the story of The Solheim Cup through pictures.

“When I found out about the fan experience for Solheim and how they were looking for vendors, I thought this is the perfect opportunity for me to bring this to Toledo,” Ambershaun Byrd said.

The selfie museum will open on August 20 and stay until at least the end of September.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.