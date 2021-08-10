Seven projects in UpTown picked for grants from ProMedica Ebeid Neighborhood Foundation, Arts Commission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seven projects in the UpTown neighborhood in Central Toledo will receive resident-driven grants through the ProMedica Ebeid Neighborhood Promise and the Arts Commission “UpLift UpTown: Safety & Beautification” program.

The program will support projects, programs and events that address safety, blight reduction and beautification efforts.

The program will kick off in the winter. Applicants were sought who demonstrate their abilities or intentions to address one or all of the following outcomes in the UpTown neighborhood:

Promoting a more inclusive community by increasing diversity, equity, and access to a space or resources;

Increasing safety or addressing safety concerns;

Positively enhancing public space;

Hosting a community gathering in a public space that enhances the sense of safety or belonging.

Applications were reviewed by a volunteer committee comprised of members of the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise Community Coalition. This Coalition is made up of residents, housing managers, business owners, service providers, and organizations within the UpTown Neighborhood.

The chosen projects address a different need or area of concern that will increase safety or enhance the look, feel and experience of the neighborhood. The organizations receiving funding include The Ability Center, Bike Rides Matter 419, St. Paul’s Community Center, Village on Adams, Sandy Sandbox, Handmade Toledo, and Backpacks for Humans.

