Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Solheim Cup gives restaurants a heads up on what is in store for them

The group are preparing toolkits to give to local restaurants, to better prepare for the golf tournament.
Solheim event coordinators and downtown businesses have assembled toolkits to prepare ...
Solheim event coordinators and downtown businesses have assembled toolkits to prepare restaurants for the influx of traffic.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the Solheim Cup only weeks away, some of the event coordinators and local restaurants are beginning to prepare for the influx of people into Toledo, by assembling toolkits to help guide establishments through the event.

“It’s not just about getting the golf course ready or the downtown ready, its also preparing our businesses who will experience just a huge influx of guest coming into our area.,” says Mary Brucker, one of the co-chairs of the Solheim opening ceremony. “We are preparing restaurant toolkits that will be delivered to all the restaurants in the city.”

What is in these toolkits, you might ask? The restaurant toolkits are equipped with information on the tournament, facts and even some Solheim swag for staff.

“We just wanted to do some do diligence. We know Toledo is a really great place to work, live, and play. We know that, but we want those who are going to be with us here for the Solheim cup to see what we see everyday of the week as well,” says Alicia Wagner, the owner of Fowl and Fodder in Downtown Toledo. “We feel that putting together these bags, giving a little bit of flair of what is Toledo and the Solheim cup, that that will give restaurants the best chance of success while we have everyone visiting here in Toledo.”

The golf tournament is set to tee off on August 31st.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall collapses
Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall falls down
Man shot at gas station on Bancroft and Cherry
Police identify Monday shooting victim
One person was shot at Savage Park in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue...
Charges dropped in connection to Savage Park shooting
Family of young cancer patient loses its only car in an accident
Family of local girl with cancer loses their only car in accident
Event attendees shovel a pile of dirt, on the facility site.
Peloton breaks ground on new facility in Wood County

Latest News

Toledo native Zia Cooke takes a selfie at Toledo's first selfie museum.
Selfie museum opens in Toledo in time for The Solheim Cup
It's the biggest event in Toledo this year and some local students are pitching in.
Solheim Cup Fan Fest features local students
Solheim Cup neighborhood input
Solheim Cup neighborhood input
The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches