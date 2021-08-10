Solheim Cup gives restaurants a heads up on what is in store for them

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the Solheim Cup only weeks away, some of the event coordinators and local restaurants are beginning to prepare for the influx of people into Toledo, by assembling toolkits to help guide establishments through the event.

“It’s not just about getting the golf course ready or the downtown ready, its also preparing our businesses who will experience just a huge influx of guest coming into our area.,” says Mary Brucker, one of the co-chairs of the Solheim opening ceremony. “We are preparing restaurant toolkits that will be delivered to all the restaurants in the city.”

What is in these toolkits, you might ask? The restaurant toolkits are equipped with information on the tournament, facts and even some Solheim swag for staff.

“We just wanted to do some do diligence. We know Toledo is a really great place to work, live, and play. We know that, but we want those who are going to be with us here for the Solheim cup to see what we see everyday of the week as well,” says Alicia Wagner, the owner of Fowl and Fodder in Downtown Toledo. “We feel that putting together these bags, giving a little bit of flair of what is Toledo and the Solheim cup, that that will give restaurants the best chance of success while we have everyone visiting here in Toledo.”

The golf tournament is set to tee off on August 31st.

