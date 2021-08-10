Some schools mandate masking up, others keeping it optional

Traffic
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area school districts are trying to set the best mask policy for their particular area as kids get back to school over the next week.

Toledo Public Schools are instituting a district-wide mask policy regardless of vaccination status.

Perrysburg Schools are making masking optional.

The Perrysburg School District is making its decisions about COVID policies based on what is happening with the virus within its zip codes.

And Superintendent Tom Hosler says according to the Wood County Health Department, 79% of its residents are vaccinated.

“That gives us an indication that if there is an outbreak, it’s going to take longer to get a foothold and then that gives us time to act accordingly in our school community.”

On the other side of that, the zip codes with some of the lowest vaccination rates in Lucas County are in the Toledo Public School district. So out of an abundance of caution, the district is issuing the mask mandate. Deputy Superintendent Jim Gant says “Our responsibility is to make sure we’re protecting students. And as a result of that, we have to make sure that we’re looking for the good of the whole. And obviously, those choices could affect other students as well.”

