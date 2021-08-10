Traffic
Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Department issues mask advisory

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has issued a mask advisory in response to a substantial community spread of COVID-19.

The advisory urges everyone to wear a mask indoors and in crowded areas, regardless of their vaccination history until further notice. The advisory follows the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance for areas with substantial spread.

Lucas County’s COVID-19 community transmission was at the Substantial level as of August 5, according to the CDC’s guidelines. The CDC’s threshold is 50 or more cases per 100K people in a 7-day period or a test positivity rate of 8% or higher. Lucas County has recorded 70.04 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (247 total cases) and has a test positivity rate of 5.46%.

“Evidence shows that masking works to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said health commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski. “We are stressing that our community mask up again to slow the transmission rate and save lives.”

The recommendation includes employers, retailers, restaurants and bars, fitness and recreational centers, libraries, governmental entities, healthcare facilities, and other public venues.

Visit this link to view Lucas County COVID-19 data. View this link to find a free COVID-19 vaccine near you.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

