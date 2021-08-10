Toledo Public Schools look for drivers to get the buses moving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With school right around the corner, districts everywhere are trying to make sure they have enough bus drivers to get the kids there.

Toledo Public Schools are no different, as they deal with not just a driver shortage but a change in partners.

Maybe TPS families have used TARTA over the last few years to get the kids to school. This year you’ll see a lot more of the big yellow buses, now it’s time to figure out who’s driving them.

Sometimes the calling of a potential career just hits you.

“I had never thought about driving a bus until maybe about a couple of months ago,” said Dawan McCain who was applying to be a driver Monday.

McCain took the first step Monday by attending the Toledo Public Schools bus driver job fair. The district is looking for about 20 drivers.

“The best bus driver is the individual that likes to make a difference in a child’s life and wants to do something different everyday,” said Brad Aemisegger of Toledo Public Schools.

TPS is not unique, districts all over the state are looking for drivers. To entice people TPS offers to train people to get their commercial drivers license and even offers drivers medical insurance benefits.

“It’s a huge competition. Who offers the best rate. Who has benefits?” said Aemisegger.

TPS will change things up this school year, they’ll no longer contract with TARTA for fixed routes that got kids to school in the past. Now the district has contracted with a third party company to transport charter and non-public students. That company too is looking for drivers.

With a split shift day and sometimes highly excitable kids on board bus driving isn’t for everyone. The search to find that person is on.

“Any positive impact I can leave on kids is a good thing,” said McCain. “Hopefully I’ll get to see a lot of kids this fall driving the bus.”

TPS will still be taking applications if you missed Monday’s job fair. You can apply through the district’s website: tps.org

