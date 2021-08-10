‘We wish we had these a long time ago’: Defiance police experiencing success with BolaWrap

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance police officers have found success with a new tool that works like a remote lasso to detain people who may be combative or resistive.

It’s called a BolaWrap.

The device shoots an eight-foot kevlar rope with bent hooks on the ends. It wraps around someone instantly after it is deployed with a range of 25 feet.

Defiance purchased BolaWraps that arrived in March. Since then, officers have deployed them three times in situations Chief Todd Shafer said could’ve escalated.

“If we can come to a peaceful resolution with mitigating the (injury) chance for either the subject we’re dealing with or the officer, and nobody’s injured, that’s the ultimate goal that we can reach,” Shafer said. “If this tool allows us to do that, it’s worth its weight in gold.”

In June, two Defiance officers were trying to talk with someone who was encouraging them to shoot him. He claimed he had a gun.

One officer had a stun gun pointed at the man while the other had a BolaWrap.

They repeatedly told the man they weren’t going to shoot him.

“I’m strapped, bro. I’m strapped. I got it on me,” the man told police.

The officer deployed his BolaWrap and hit the man in the chest. He was tied up long enough for the officers to safely handcuff him.

“I’m glad that whatever you just did, you did,” the man told officers.

In that moment, he thought he was shot. The BolaWrap lets out a loud bang as it’s deployed. In the blink of an eye, the rope is wrapped around the person before the echos of the device going off fade.

The man wasn’t hurt, nor were the officers. That’s the case for each deployment so far for the department.

”I’d be safe to say that a lot of our officers would say, ‘We wish we had these a long time ago,’” Shafer said.

Roughly 570 departments have BolaWrap units on hand in the United States. 22 agencies in Ohio currently utilize the device, according to a BolaWrap spokesperson. There are about 831 state and local law enforcement agencies in the state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A Toledo Police spokesperson said the department is not currently considering purchasing any of the devices.

Shafer said he has had other departments reach out to gauge his thoughts on the BolaWrap. One thing that has turned many of them away, he said, is the cost.

Each unit costs around $1,000 with cartridges priced at $30 each, Shafer said. He budgeted for them going into this year and city officials approved their purchase.

All of Defiances’s road officers carry a BolaWrap. The department’s two school resource officers will also have them this year.

“We’ve already had three deployments that have paid for these three times over,” Shafer said.

He said they’re not useful in all situations, nor do they replace an officer’s stun gun or handgun. They are, he said, an addition to the tools officers have on the streets. Shafer said he hopes more departments will consider using the device in the future.

“As administrators, the way we’re looking at the use of force or our response to resistance, the less force we use is what we’re looking for,” Shafer said.

