30th annual Pollyball tournament benefits breast cancer patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Polly Hylant Tracy lost her battle with cancer in 1990 so her husband, three daughters and large and loving family wanted to remember her in a meaningful way.

The family often played volleyball in Polly’s backyard so they decided a volleyball tournament was the perfect way to honor her memory and raise money and awareness for breast cancer. They named the fundraiser Pollyball!

The tournament has raised over $2 million for breast cancer support and awareness over the past 29 years and the beneficiary this year is the YWCA of Northwest Ohio Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection Program.

This year’s Pollyball Tournament is Saturday, August 21 from 9 am to 5 pm at International Park. Click here to register a team or make a donation.

13abc is once again proud to be a sponsor.

