Afternoon storm leaves swath of damage throughout NW Ohio and SE Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A third and final wave of storms blew through Wednesday afternoon, causing extensive damage throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, and leaving tens of thousands without power temporarily.

Heavy winds, up to 73 m.p.h. were recorded in Milan, Mich. Large trees were seen hanging from power lines running along Main St., and some landed on homes. The streets of Wilcox and Dexter also saw extensive damage.

City leaders asked citizens to stay off the roads as crews cleared the debris.

In Fulton County, downed trees caused damage to numerous homes in Fayette.

Early Wednesday morning, Cynthia Crapsey was asleep at home when she was woken up to the sound a tree crushing her car. The tree was rooted on a tree lawn belonging to the City of Toledo, outside of Crapsey’s home. She says the tree was marked by the city over two months ago, signaling that it was to be removed.

“The city came out and put a red tag on the tree, nothing has been done, nothing. We complained about it nothing has been done... They didn’t want to come do this now they don’t want to do nothing to my car,” said Crapsey.

When she reached out to the city, she was told that it was her responsibility to take care of the damage.

“I was tossed around to different departments. Oh well, it’s my problem. No it’s not. It’s the city problem! Because it’s on the city’s line. My insurance should have nothing to do with this at all. At all! I think it is the city that needs to do this, not me, not my insurance, the city’s insurance,” says Crapsey.

According to records kept by the city, that tree was not scheduled to be removed. But they did say it was possible it was marked for another reason. And as far a storm related damage goes, they consider these incidents to be act of nature and when mother nature does damage it is the homeowner’s responsibility to take care of that.

