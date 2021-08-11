American Airlines suspends service from Toledo to Charlotte

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A popular airline service from Toledo to Charlotte has been temporarily suspended in a decision made by American Airlines.

The service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport will be suspended beginning in November 2021. The decision was made by the airline and not the Port Authority, according to Holly Kemler, the Port Authority’s director of communication.

“We know there is increasing community support for this route, as passengers resume travel following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kemler said in an email. “We are in communication with American Airlines regarding routing decisions connecting Toledo to Charlotte, as well as other hubs, and we are hopeful American Airlines will resume service to CLT as soon as market conditions recover.”

American Airlines began service from Toledo to Charlotte in Aug. 2017.

