Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

American Airlines suspends service from Toledo to Charlotte

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A popular airline service from Toledo to Charlotte has been temporarily suspended in a decision made by American Airlines.

The service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport will be suspended beginning in November 2021. The decision was made by the airline and not the Port Authority, according to Holly Kemler, the Port Authority’s director of communication.

“We know there is increasing community support for this route, as passengers resume travel following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kemler said in an email. “We are in communication with American Airlines regarding routing decisions connecting Toledo to Charlotte, as well as other hubs, and we are hopeful American Airlines will resume service to CLT as soon as market conditions recover.”

American Airlines began service from Toledo to Charlotte in Aug. 2017.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found a man stuck under a car and after pulling him out they pronounced him dead at the...
Man trapped under a car in Toledo dies
Jet Express
Man dives off Jet Express on way back from Put-in-Bay
Crash closes NB I-75 at Luna Pier
ATMs stolen from two Toledo convenience stores overnight
Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Department issues mask advisory

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces new director of ODH
DeWine names Vanderhoff as new director of Ohio Department of Health
Recall Alert generic image
Ballreich recalls BAR-B-Q chips due to potential Salmonella contamination
A storm knocked over trees in at least one Toledo neighborhood in the early morning hours of...
Storms knock down trees, cut power in northwest Ohio
Lucas County prosecutor encourages victims of sexual harassment, assault to share their stories
Lucas County prosecutor encourages victims of sexual harassment, assault to share their stories