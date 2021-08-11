Traffic
August 11th Weather Forecast

Heat Continues With More Storms
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are possible early today. The afternoon will be hot and humid with highs around 90 with a heat index between 100 and 105. A few showers and storms are possible overnight. Lows will be in the middle 70s. A few afternoon storms are possible on Thursday, otherwise it will be very hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s. The heat index once again will be between 100 and 105. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are likely on Friday with a high in the middle 80s. The rest of the forecast will be sunny, dry, and cooler along with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

