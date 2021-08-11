Traffic
DeWine names Vanderhoff as new director of Ohio Department of Health

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces new director of ODH
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces new director of ODH
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health has a new director after Gov. Mike DeWine named Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., to the post on Wednesday.

Vanderhoff will replace Stephanie McCloud, who has been serving as Director of the Ohio Department of Health and will returning to lead the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation as Administrator. The change will be effective on Monday.

“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months,” Gov. DeWine said. “I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I would also like to thank Stephanie McCloud for her leadership of the Ohio Department of Health and look forward to her return to lead the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.”

