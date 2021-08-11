Lucas County prosecutor encourages victims of sexual harassment, assault to share their stories

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates doesn’t want victims of sexual harassment and assault to keep their stories to themselves.

After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, Bates praised the women who came forward to tell their stories about being harassed or abused by the governor. New York’s attorney general recently released the findings of an investigation that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Bates said victims of sexual assault and harassment have made progress in recent years since the start of the #MeToo movement in their efforts to not suppress their experiences. But she said that progress is still ongoing.

Her suggestion for victims is to at least document their experiences and tell someone they trust if they don’t initially make a formal complaint.

“No one can force a woman to go forward with a prosecution or a complaint,” Bates said. “But the fact that you’ve told someone, that you’ve put it on the record, will really help your credibility in the future should you decide to come forward.”

She said efforts need to be increased to educate children about acceptable behaviors to instill the lessons at a young age, similar to classes about drug and alcohol abuse.

“We need to say, ‘This is not acceptable. This is not the way to do business. And if this happens, you have to tell somebody,’” Bates said. “Don’t be afraid to tell somebody. They will believe you.”

She said she was particularly struck by one of Cuomo’s accusers, former executive assistant Brittany Commisso. She is the first to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo. The New York Attorney General’s report notes that she planned to keep the incident to herself as she initially vowed to take it to the grave.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing. He has said the women misinterpreted his actions.

“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone,” Cuomo said Tuesday as he announced his resignation. “But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”

The way he made his denials, Bates believes, led Commisso to come forward and share her story publically this week for the first time in an interview with CBS and The Times Union of Albany.

“His repeated denial, saying, ‘He didn’t do it or the women are crazy, you misunderstood, I didn’t do it.’ that made her angry,” Bates said. “That opened the floodgates.”

She praised the bravery of Commisso and other accusers and called their actions extradorinary.

“I’m proud of what they did,” Bates said. “It took immense courage and fierceness to say, ‘In spite of what’s going to come of this - the scrutiny that’s going to come upon me and my life, my appearance, my behaviors, and everything about me - I’m going to do what’s right.’”

