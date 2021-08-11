Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

NASA dedicates testing facility to Neil Armstrong

By Kayla Molander and Delaney Ruth
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio has a proud history of being home to some of the most famous people in aeronautics in this country’s history. Now NASA is honoring one of Ohio’s greats with a building dedication.

On Wednesday, NASA dedicated the Neil A Armstrong test facility, named after a man who walked on the moon and inspired Americans to reach for the stars.

“He’s an Ohio boy, and he grew up as you heard from his son, not far from Sandusky,” says NASA administrator Sen. Bill Nelson.

Plum Brook Station in Sandusky is now the Neil A Armstrong Test Facility. The center tests equipment for the Artemis project, which hopes to put people on the moon again by 2023. Neil Armstrong was born and raised here in Ohio, and his son was grateful to see a facility close to home named after his father who inspired so many.

Mark Armstrong said of his father’s legacy at the dedication ceremony, “When you can tell someone around the world that if they work hard, and they apply themselves, that they can do things that they could never imagine, that is more empowering than any specific scientific advancement.”

Senator Rob Portman was friends with the late Armstrong.

“I’m excited about this being renamed after Neil Armstrong, not only because of his accomplishments that we learned about in school, but but because of who he was as a person. And his character. Particularly his humility and his patriots,” he says.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found a man stuck under a car and after pulling him out they pronounced him dead at the...
Man trapped under a car in Toledo dies
A car was damaged on Highland Ave. in Toledo as storms passed through on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
31,000+ customers without power in NW Ohio after third round of storms
Jet Express
Man dives off Jet Express on way back from Put-in-Bay
Crash closes NB I-75 at Luna Pier
ATMs stolen from two Toledo convenience stores overnight

Latest News

NASA dedicates Neil A Armstrong test facility
NASA dedicates Neil A Armstrong test facility
A car in Toledo is crushed by a fallen tree after a storm on Aug. 11, 2021.
Afternoon storm leaves swath of damage throughout NW Ohio and SE Michigan
Massive trees toppled over and crushed the cars
Toledo couple loses both cars in storm
Heavy winds cause damage in Milan, Mich. on Aug. 11, 2021.
Milan Damage