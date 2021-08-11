NASA dedicates testing facility to Neil Armstrong

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio has a proud history of being home to some of the most famous people in aeronautics in this country’s history. Now NASA is honoring one of Ohio’s greats with a building dedication.

On Wednesday, NASA dedicated the Neil A Armstrong test facility, named after a man who walked on the moon and inspired Americans to reach for the stars.

“He’s an Ohio boy, and he grew up as you heard from his son, not far from Sandusky,” says NASA administrator Sen. Bill Nelson.

Plum Brook Station in Sandusky is now the Neil A Armstrong Test Facility. The center tests equipment for the Artemis project, which hopes to put people on the moon again by 2023. Neil Armstrong was born and raised here in Ohio, and his son was grateful to see a facility close to home named after his father who inspired so many.

Mark Armstrong said of his father’s legacy at the dedication ceremony, “When you can tell someone around the world that if they work hard, and they apply themselves, that they can do things that they could never imagine, that is more empowering than any specific scientific advancement.”

Senator Rob Portman was friends with the late Armstrong.

“I’m excited about this being renamed after Neil Armstrong, not only because of his accomplishments that we learned about in school, but but because of who he was as a person. And his character. Particularly his humility and his patriots,” he says.

