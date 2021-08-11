Storms knock down trees in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A strong line of storms with powerful winds moved through the area earlier on Wednesday morning, causing damage to trees and powerlines.

A 100-year-old oak tree fell on a garage in the 1900 block of Shenandoah in Toledo. Another tree across the street is down as well. The entire neighborhood is without power

One wind gust report east of Toledo in the Clay Center and Genoa areas registered at nearly hurricane-level force.

In addition to strong winds, the storms were expected to bring heavy rain and lightning.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.