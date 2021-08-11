Toledo couple loses not one, but two cars in early morning storms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The storms that tore through town early Wednesday morning left a lot of damage behind, hitting one Toledo family especially hit.

Two massive trees came crashing down along Sherbrooke Road overnight. At first, DeeDee McDonald and her husband Jeff just thought the loud noises they were hearing were thunder and lightning.

“I didn’t think anything of it at first. The whole house shook. I just thought it’s a bad storm, I’ll just go back to sleep because there is nothing I can do about it.”

When Jeff and DeeDee finally did look outside, they realized two separate trees had crushed not one, but both of their cars.

“It could be a lot worse. This could have been so different,” says DeeDee. “I might not have been standing here talking to you. The tree could have fallen on a home. We can replace the cars. I can’t replace my life, my neighbors’ lives, or my husband’s life. I mean what else can you do? Complain about it, to go nowhere. Things happen we are adults. This is life, it’s called adulting. Life goes on, it doesn’t stop because we had two cars crushed. We’re here to tell the tale and I am excited about that.”

One of the cars had special value to Jeff and DeeDee because it belonged to his late father.

“It was a sentimental thing for him, and now to have to get rid of it this way,” she says. “It just tears you up inside. I feel a lot worse for him about that car than I do about my car.”

Steve and Lisa Bull live next door to McDonald’s. They slept through it all, so they were shocked when they saw the damage.

Steve says even though the McDonalds were dealing with losing both cars, they took time to check on others.

“One of the things I appreciate about my neighbors is they came over to see if we were alright in the middle of their chaos,” he says. “We were touched by their concern.”

The families also took time to thank the city workers who quickly cleaned up the mess.

“I hate to see the damage, but I am impressed with what the city crews did, I really am,” says Steve. “We have much to be proud of in our city, you don’t need to join in with the complainers.”

