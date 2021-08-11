Traffic
TPS hosting back to school events, open houses

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students and families in the Toledo Public Schools system will have multiple back-to-school events available to attend over the next few weeks.

All TPS elementary schools will host open houses from 6-8 p.m. on August 17.

Riverside Elementary Community Hub is hosting a free Back to School Bash open to the public from 3-6 p.m. on Friday at Jamie Farr Park. There will be food, swimming, a DJ, games, and more. Healthcare agencies will be available to provide vaccinations, and school supplies will be distributed. Masks are required and safety protocols will be implemented as appropriate.

Male community leaders will welcome the students of Martin Luther King Academy for Boys back to school with their Men of Distinction program, at 7 a.m. on Aug. 18. A free lunch will be provided. Masks are required.

Latino community leaders will greet Escuela SMART Academy students during a welcome event from 7:40-8:10 a.m. on Aug. 18. Masks are required.

The Pride From Bow to Toe event will bring female community leaders to the Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls to welcome back the students at 8 a.m. on Aug. 18. The group is also collecting new hair bows and knee socks as well as new and gently used shoes.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

