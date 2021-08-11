Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

What to do if you lose your vaccination card

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From the U.S. military to big corporations to the most populated city in the United States, vaccine requirements are becoming more common across the country.

“What we have put into place related to indoor dining, indoor entertainment and indoor fitness is the shape of things to come,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

Many officials say getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

“We need to do everything possible to protect those that are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio at the Emory University School of Medicine. “And those that are not vaccinated get protected two ways: by those that are eligible for vaccination getting vaccinated and wearing by wearing a mask.”

With more vaccine requirements, proof of vaccination is becoming more important.

If you’ve lost your vaccination card or don’t have a copy of it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to get in touch with your vaccine provider to access your records.

Places like CVS say a new card can be printed, while others like Walmart now provide a digital vaccine record.

You can also contact your state health department’s immunization information system.

And you can always take a picture of your card as a backup copy.

The CDC says if you enrolled in programs like V-safe or VaxText after your first vaccine dose, you can also access your vaccination information using those tools online.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews found a man stuck under a car and after pulling him out they pronounced him dead at the...
Man trapped under a car in Toledo dies
A car was damaged on Highland Ave. in Toledo as storms passed through on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
31,000+ customers without power in NW Ohio after third round of storms
Jet Express
Man dives off Jet Express on way back from Put-in-Bay
Crash closes NB I-75 at Luna Pier
ATMs stolen from two Toledo convenience stores overnight

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Heavy winds cause damage in Milan, Mich. on Aug. 11, 2021.
Milan Damage
A family in Toledo loses two vehicles to downed trees in a storm on Aug. 11, 2021.
Toledo damage Lissa
A car is crushed by a tree in Toledo on Aug. 11, 2021.
Toledo damage Willie