Aug. 12, 2021: Heather’s Thursday AM Forecast
Expect multiple rounds of storms again for your Thursday. Some storms this morning, and again this evening, could pack damaging winds.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Storms likely in the morning, and again this evening. Hot and humid. High 90. Storms may produce some damaging winds with both rounds. TONIGHT: Scattered storms possible in the evening, some strong. Low 71. FRIDAY: Rain and storms likely in the morning, then again in the afternoon. High 85.