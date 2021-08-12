Traffic
Cleanup after Wednesday’s storms in Milan and Fayette

By Kayla Molander and Delaney Ruth
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILAN, Mich. (WTVG) - After Wednesday’s severe weather, many local communities spent Thursday cleaning up all the damage.

Milan, Michigan was one of the areas hit the hardest by the storms. Residents Bob and Patricia Outen are without power and running on a generator.

“We were fortunate. We didn’t have any household damage,” says the couple.

But their neighbors down the road were not as lucky. At one home, a tree took out a power line. At another, a tree is nearly coming through a window.

DTE Energy reports that nearly 600,000 customers are experiencing outages.

The Outens still have no idea when their power might be restored.

When asked how is the couple holding up, Patricia said, “Sweaty already. I took a wet cloth last night and laid it over my body.”

Over the border in Fayette, Ohio, there was some downed trees and other damage Wednesday.

But by Thursday, most of the mess was already cleaned up.

Good Samaritan Dakota Batt was up late Wednesday cleaning a tree from a neighbors yard. But by Thursday morning, he was already out to take care of two more.

Batt says, “People of Fayette were out there helping each other getting everything done, neighbors helping neighbors, small town U.S.A.”

On the DTE Energy website, they say they have more than 1,800 people out working to restore service, and these people are on 16 hour shifts.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

