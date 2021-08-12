Traffic
Delta Variant found in Wood County

FILE — Delta variant found in Wood County
FILE — Delta variant found in Wood County(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Diane Larson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department tonight said the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Wood County. In a news release, the health department says the variant is driving an increase in transmission across the country and now accounts for more than 93% of cases in the U.S.

The CDC lists Wood County’s transmission rate as “substantial” with 62.84 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The test positivity rate is 6.84%.

The health department says confirmation that the Delta variant is present in Wood County means its especially important to follow updated public health guidelines to keep the community safe and vaccination remains the best tool to limit the spread of COVID-19.

