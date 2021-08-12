Petersburg residents struggle with effects of severe weather

PETERSBURG, Michigan (WTVG) - The power is still out for residents of Petersburg, Michigan, a full 24-hours after severe storms rolled through the area, felling trees and tearing down power lines. Now, high temperatures and high humidity are adding insult to injury.

“It’s been really hot. It’s horrible,” says Dale McMilan, a Petersburg resident. “We got a generator so we can only use it for the refrigerator, so there is no fan, no air.”

Some residents who rely on oxygen machines or insulin are having to make tough decisions to stay healthy.

“My son here is diabetic, so we have to keep his insulin cold, so that’s the main priority,” says McMilan.

Even local restaurants were unable to serve the community, though they tried to feed residents during the outage.

“We were open yesterday, but we can’t cook. We have a generator, but it is not powerful enough for our exhaust fan. So we stayed open for draft beer and drinks,” says Theresa Ramey, the owner of Walnut Grill and Tavern in Petersburg. “We’re there for our local people, it’s hurting everyone.”

Even in the steamy conditions, workers are still working to remove tree limbs around the region.

“There is quite a few power lines in this area down... It’s pretty bad,” says John Berry, the owner of JT Tree Service and Removal. “It’s been very hot out here my guys are drinking a lot of water, we’re keeping them hydrated. Making sure we’re giving them enough breaks to keep themselves healthy.”

According to DTE Energy, there are well over 1000 customers in Petersburg are without power, with no estimated restoration time.

