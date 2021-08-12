Traffic
TLCHD holding back-to-school vaccination clinics

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school immunization event “Shots 4 Tots n Teens,” a walk-in clinic for children from birth through 18-years-old every Saturday in August.

In order for a child or teen to receive services, parents or guardians must bring the child’s paper shot record; the child’s insurance card (if any); and the parent’s ID.

All insurance plans will be accepted. A fee of $21.25 per shot is charged for those without insurance, but no child will be turned away due to an inability to pay. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted.

The staff at the immunization event will ensure each child is up-to-date on immunizations and ready for daycare or school.

The following vaccines are required for children entering pre-school and grades K-12: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella (chickenpox), and hepatitis B. Students entering college should check with health services at their college regarding immunization requirements.

“Back to school vaccinations help protect our children and families from the spread of infectious diseases,” said Health Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski. “I encourage parents to review their child’s immunization records along with school requirements, and make plans to obtain needed immunizations soon.”

The Health Department continues to hold the VAX to School event each Saturday in August from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Downtown location.

Appointments are appreciated, however, walk-ins are welcomed. Please call 419-213-2013 to schedule. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be provided to those 12 years of age and older. All those who are getting their first COVID

vaccine are eligible for a $100 gift card. Please visit lucascountyhealth.com for additional details.

