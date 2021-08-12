‘Urban Soul’ to be highlighted at The Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City Park League is inviting visitors for the Solheim Cup to explore the historic, cultural and artistic beauty of Toledo’s urban areas.

The Urban Soul Cultural Experience will feature live music, ethnic foods, community resources and much more along the Dorr St. corridor.

The events will take place Saturday, Sept. 4.

Vendors who have participated in Juneteenth celebrations are encouraged to register for the event HERE.

Those that would like to volunteer can register HERE.

Urban Soul Cultural Experience at The Solheim Cup. (WTVG)

