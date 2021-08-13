Attorneys file motion to dismiss charges against Toledo City Councilmember

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the Toledo City Councilmembers accused in a bribery scandal has requested that the court dismiss two counts against him.

Attorneys for Gary Johnson filed the motion on Thursday, claiming both counts “fail to plead a crime,” while Count 5 of the indictment “charges multiple potential crimes in a single count.”

Council members Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, Larry Sykes, and Johnson are all facing federal charges in what prosecutors call a bribery and extortion scheme. None of them currently sits on council as they await those court proceedings.

Hobbs and the other council members are charged with violating the Hobbs Act by Extortion Under Color of Official Right. The counts mentioned in Thursday’s motion to dismiss charge Johnson “with substantive Hobbs Act violations.”

The motion said a Hobbs Act violation “requires proof of payments made in return for an explicit promise by the official to perform or not to perform an official act.” It alleges the indictment doesn’t do that.

“The allegations in Count 5 and 12 fall far short of informing Mr. Johnson of the charges,” the motion said. “Both counts mirror the language of the statute with no meaningful deviation, but that alone is not always enough.”

It continued, “Equally absent from the indictment is any specific pleading of a quid pro quo between Mr. Johnson and anyone, or an express agreement by Mr. Johnson that his official conduct as a councilman will be controlled by whatever they purportedly gave him. A specific, explicit, quid pro quo is an element of the offense charged.”

