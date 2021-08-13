Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Attorneys file motion to dismiss charges against Toledo City Councilmember

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the Toledo City Councilmembers accused in a bribery scandal has requested that the court dismiss two counts against him.

Attorneys for Gary Johnson filed the motion on Thursday, claiming both counts “fail to plead a crime,” while Count 5 of the indictment “charges multiple potential crimes in a single count.”

Council members Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, Larry Sykes, and Johnson are all facing federal charges in what prosecutors call a bribery and extortion scheme. None of them currently sits on council as they await those court proceedings.

Hobbs and the other council members are charged with violating the Hobbs Act by Extortion Under Color of Official Right. The counts mentioned in Thursday’s motion to dismiss charge Johnson “with substantive Hobbs Act violations.”

The motion said a Hobbs Act violation “requires proof of payments made in return for an explicit promise by the official to perform or not to perform an official act.” It alleges the indictment doesn’t do that.

“The allegations in Count 5 and 12 fall far short of informing Mr. Johnson of the charges,” the motion said. “Both counts mirror the language of the statute with no meaningful deviation, but that alone is not always enough.”

It continued, “Equally absent from the indictment is any specific pleading of a quid pro quo between Mr. Johnson and anyone, or an express agreement by Mr. Johnson that his official conduct as a councilman will be controlled by whatever they purportedly gave him. A specific, explicit, quid pro quo is an element of the offense charged.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight at Clair Commons on Airport Hwy....
South Toledo shooting leads to two people taken to the hospital
Toledo neighborhood heading into Day 3 without power
Toledo neighborhood heading into third day without power
A tree hangs over Potomac Ave. in Toledo after a round of storms passed through on Wednesday,...
Wednesday storm leaves swath of damage, power outages
Two giant trees were toppled in the storm
Toledo couple loses not one, but two cars in early morning storms

Latest News

James Starks goes off-roading
13abc's James Starks goes off-roading in a Wrangler
Shooting at Clair Commons
2 people in hospital after shooting in South Toledo
Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight at Clair Commons on Airport Hwy....
South Toledo shooting leads to two people taken to the hospital
Toledo neighborhood heading into Day 3 without power
Toledo neighborhood heading into third day without power