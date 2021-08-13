The Beach Ridge mountain bike trail at Oak Openings Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is well known for its hiking trails, but there is also a mountain bike trail right in our backyard. One of MetroParks Toledo’s most unique attractions is its Beach Ridge Singletrack mountain biking trail at Oak Openings. It’s built by mountain bikers for mountain bikers.

“Building trails is something that everyone, when they think MetroParks, think oh I’m going to go build a trail. That’s not always the case, but this is one of the few opportunities where you do get to do that,” says MetroParks Toledo volunteer coordinator Meredith Busic.

Volunteers are able to make the changes that they want to see to the trail, tailoring it to Toledo’s needs.

But they say the best part isn’t just doing the dirty work; it’s the people you meet.

“That’s part of the fun as well you’re building a community while you’re building a trail,” says volunteer and avid mountain biker Gino Torio.

Torio says mountain biking is a completely different exercise experience than what most people are used to. He says it allows him to get out of his own head.

“If you’re lifting weights or on a treadmill, your brain never really leaves your work, or the noise your car is making, and all those other things. When you get out on a mountain bike trail you forget all that, kind of because you have to or you’ll crash, you’ve got to focus on what you’re doing.”

Volunteers say building the bike trail is a great way to get involved in the community.

“Every time we see riders that go by and say good job, we’re like yeah, you can volunteer too,” says MetroParks Toledo volunteer leader Brandon DeRan.

To get involved, head to MetroParks Toledo’s website and look for the “volunteers” tab.

