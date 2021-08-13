It’s time for the Goodwill “Pass it on Challenge” brought to you by 13abc! The “Goodwill Pass it on Challenge” is a friendly competition each week between two local high schools that battle off the field in a donation drive benefiting Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio. The proceeds from these donations help fund job training and job placement for individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

A Goodwill Pass It On Challenge Trailer will be located at each school for supporters to drop off their donations. Clothing, household items, and furniture donations will be collected beginning the week prior to the game from Saturday through Thursday. Each school will have specific donation hours that will be clearly posted in the school, at the stores, at the donation stations, and on social media platforms (#passitonchallenge). Receipts for the tax-deductible donation will also be available for donors.

The school that has collected the most weight from donations by game day will be announced as the winner of that week’s challenge. Goodwill and 13abc will provide the winning school with a $500 scholarship and the runner-up will receive a $250 scholarship!

Donors should bring their donations, starting on Monday during the week of their school’s challenge through Thursday at 6 pm. The winner will be announced Friday on 13abc Action News!

Here is the lineup for this year’s Pass It on Challenge:

Week 1: Napoleon vs. Defiance, donations being collected August 16 - 18.

WEEK 2: Lake vs. Northwood, donations being collected August 23 - 26.

WEEK 3: Anthony Wayne vs. Clay, donations being collected August 30 - September 2.

WEEK 4: Genoa vs. Rossford, donations being collected September 7 - 9.

WEEK 5: Swanton vs. Wauseon, donations being collected September 13 - 16.

WEEK 6: Archbold vs. Delta, donations being collected September 20 - 23.

WEEK 7: Elmwood vs. Eastwood, donations being collected September 27 - 30.

WEEK 8: Location TBD, donations being collected October 4 - 7.

WEEK 9: Woodmore vs. Otsego, donations being collected October 11- 14.

WEEK 10: Maumee vs. Perrysburg, donations being collected October 18 - 21.

