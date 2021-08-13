Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday.(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a FedEx driver who was sitting in his truck.

WLBT reports police in Jackson, Mississippi responded to the shooting Wednesday night and found Robert Williams suffering gunshot wounds in the vehicle.

Williams was later pronounced dead. Another man in the truck was shot in the arm.

Police have yet to announce any information on possible motives or suspects in the shooting investigation.

REST IN PEACE! This is what it was like when Robert Williams came to deliver a package to your home. He was shot and...

Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Friday, August 13, 2021

A friend of Williams established an online fundraiser for the driver to help his family with expenses.

The organizer said he leaves behind seven children and a wife.

The fundraiser has garnered more than $30,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight at Clair Commons on Airport Hwy....
South Toledo shooting leads to two people taken to the hospital
Toledo neighborhood heading into Day 3 without power
Toledo neighborhood heading into third day without power
A tree hangs over Potomac Ave. in Toledo after a round of storms passed through on Wednesday,...
Wednesday storm leaves swath of damage, power outages
Two giant trees were toppled in the storm
Toledo couple loses not one, but two cars in early morning storms

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
James Starks goes off-roading
13abc's James Starks goes off-roading in a Wrangler
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals
Four Florida educators in Broward County died from COVID-19 complications a week before school...
Broward school board member: Florida is epicenter of COVID outbreak
FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died...
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida