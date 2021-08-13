Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t want to hear about personal freedoms as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States.

In an interview with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindam this week, the former California governor had a name for anti-maskers.

“You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask,” the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger said.

According to the Republican actor, it’s time for Americans to come together to beat the virus.

“The only way we prevent it is: Get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here,’” Schwarzenegger said.

“No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say ‘I have the right to do XYZ,’ when you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight at Clair Commons on Airport Hwy....
South Toledo shooting leads to two people taken to the hospital
Toledo neighborhood heading into Day 3 without power
Toledo neighborhood heading into third day without power
A tree hangs over Potomac Ave. in Toledo after a round of storms passed through on Wednesday,...
Wednesday storm leaves swath of damage, power outages
Two giant trees were toppled in the storm
Toledo couple loses not one, but two cars in early morning storms

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
James Starks goes off-roading
13abc's James Starks goes off-roading in a Wrangler
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals
Four Florida educators in Broward County died from COVID-19 complications a week before school...
Broward school board member: Florida is epicenter of COVID outbreak
FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died...
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida