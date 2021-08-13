Six eagle’s nests destroyed during storm at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - The storms that tore through northwest Ohio early Wednesday morning toppled trees and tossed a half dozen eagle’s nests to the ground at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. Only two nests at the refuge were not destroyed and the storms brought down many big trees on the 7,000-acre wildlife refuge.

“Every woodlot here has a nest and we’ve been watching them for years,” says Rebecca Lewis, the Visitor Services Specialist. “We know all the eagles. It is hard for the volunteers and the visitors to see this happen. It is tough for all of us too, but the eagles will rebuild.”

The downed nest we saw was a fan favorite.

“It was visible from the Visitor’s Center, so everyone could see it even if they couldn’t go into the refuge,” explains Lewis. “It has been a very successful nest over the years.

Lewis says the refuge has lost nests in storms before, but this is a first in her 25-year career here.

“We’ve never had multiple nests go down in one storm,” she says. “It’s sad and it’s hard to see.”

But Lewis says the timing was as good as it could have been because the eagles hatched this year are no longer in the nest.

“We’ll see them hatch usually in March or April, and by June they are out of the nest,” she says. “By July they aren’t hanging out by the nest much anymore. They are out hunting and fishing. The nest is not their home, they don’t sleep in the nests. They may roost next to the nests or near them, but it is really is only for nesting.”

Although the nests won’t be needed again until next year, the rebuilding process will start soon.

“In October or November, the eagles will be looking for new places,” Lewis says. “Sometimes they’ll start building a nest and then stop. They know better than we do what works. We’ll start seeing activity in different places this fall, and by the time the leaves are off, we’ll see some nests. We will leave the original nests on the ground to be used by other animals.”

Volunteers are critical to helping staff members at the wildlife refuge monitor the eagles’ nests, and as the eagles are rebuilding that help will be especially needed. Click here to learn more.

At nearby Magee Marsh, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says part of the wildlife area, including the boardwalk, sustained major damage from the storm. One eagle’s nest near the boardwalk was blown down, but they don’t believe any eagles were hurt.

