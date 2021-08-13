Traffic
Toledo neighborhood heading into Day 3 without power
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One Toledo neighborhood is headed into its third day without power.

Homeowners in Westmoreland thought crews were there to fix the issue Thursday, but they ran into a problem.

Being one of Toledo’s older neighborhoods means some of the oldest trees brought the lines down, and coordinating the fix has been the major problem.

Homes along Potomac Dr. lost power 4 a.m. Wednesday because of a giant tree knocking out power lines, and were still without power late Thursday night, despite a Toledo Edison crew stopping by.

“The Edison trucks were here at 1 p.m. today because they were told the trees had been cut, but no one had touched the trees,” said Dave Dittman of Toledo.

Since the tree trimming crew hadn’t come through to remove the tree from the line, the repair crew couldn’t do its work. Once the tree trimmers finished, the repair crew was ending its very long shift and couldn’t finish the repair work. So no power.

“It’s an unfortunate situation to have a storm. I think my aggravation is we had the power company a couple of years ago to look at the trees that fell because they caught on fire and we were told the trees were fine,” said Natalie Dickinson of Toledo.

“My husband’s had a stoke and it’s very hot. My son is a football player and I can’t feed him,” said Tracy Wiggins-Parks of Toledo. “Usually when we lose power in this neighborhood we lose it for a couple of hours, not 2-3 days,” said Stacy Tresso.

With Friday expected to be another warm and muggy day, the hope is that it will be their last day without power. But for some optimism is running low. “I think it’s going to be Monday. It’s gonna be a while,” said Wiggins-Parks.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

COVID Treatment Gives Patients Second Chance