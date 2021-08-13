Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two people taken to hospital after shooting in South Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning at Clair Commons on Airport Hwy.

Toledo Police were called to the 2800 block of Airport just after 3 a.m. Shots were fired at vehicles and apartments, and a man and a woman were taken to the hospital.

Two neighbors told 13abc they heard between 15-20 gunshots fired. One of those neighbors had their Jeep hit by bullets.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. There are no suspects in custody as of now.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
A tree hangs over Potomac Ave. in Toledo after a round of storms passed through on Wednesday,...
Wednesday storm leaves swath of damage, power outages
Two giant trees were toppled in the storm
Toledo couple loses not one, but two cars in early morning storms
FILE — Delta variant found in Wood County
Delta variant found in Wood County
American Airlines suspends service from Toledo to Charlotte

Latest News

Shooting at Clair Commons
2 people in hospital after shooting in South Toledo
Toledo neighborhood heading into Day 3 without power
Toledo neighborhood heading into Day 3 without power
Much of Milan, Michigan is still without power after Wednesday's storms
Cleanup after Wednesday’s storms in Milan and Fayette
Storm damage cleanup
Storm damage cleanup