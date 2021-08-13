Two people taken to hospital after shooting in South Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning at Clair Commons on Airport Hwy.

Toledo Police were called to the 2800 block of Airport just after 3 a.m. Shots were fired at vehicles and apartments, and a man and a woman were taken to the hospital.

Two neighbors told 13abc they heard between 15-20 gunshots fired. One of those neighbors had their Jeep hit by bullets.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. There are no suspects in custody as of now.

