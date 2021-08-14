Traffic
$100 gift cards part of giveaway at free vax clinic every weekend before school

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm there will be a free COVID vaccine clinic a the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on North Erie Street in Toledo.

There will be giveaways of back-to-school backpacks and cooler lunch boxes along with 100 dollar gift cards to people getting the first dose of their vaccine.

The clinics are designed to get vaccines for teens from 12 to 17.

There is also the benefit to high school athletes to be protected as they hit the playing field and reduces the risk of being quarantined due to COVID exposure.

