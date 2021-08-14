Flu shots on the way by September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Doctors are giving patients a heads up this year to keep a flu shot on their schedule.

The challenge with the COVID virus is that it virtually has the same symptoms as the flu.

And given the packed emergency rooms during the COVID pandemic, you may run into a situation where you have to go to the ER to seek treatment and doctors will have to take precious time to run tests to determine which virus you are suffering from. Not to mention that you will be surrounded by others who are infected with COVID at a vulnerable time.

The flu shots are expected to come out in late August or early September.

