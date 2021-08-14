Loss of a child turns into more heartache for Toledo family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family is feeling another layer of pain after losing their child last week.

A mistake at a local funeral home prevented them from saying a final goodbye.

The Byrd family isn’t exactly sure what to do now. They had hoped to say one last goodbye to their daughter at House of Day funeral home but things didn’t go exactly to plan.

September Byrd was delivered stillborn at 34 weeks at Mercy Health Saint Vincent’s Hospital to parents Sekina and Marcus. The unimaginable heartbreak got worse after agreeing to cremation through House of Day funeral home on Nebraska Avenue.

“We wanted to visit with her, set up a time and day to visit her. Whichever way we were going to go with the service we wanted to do that for sure,” said Sekina McNeal Byrd, September’s mother.

They called this week to setup that time. The problem was that September’s remains were already cremated.

“I started crying hysterically because you guys were supposed to let me know. You guys were supposed to setup a time and date and contact me and let us come up there and visit with our daughter before you guys took her away,” Sekina added.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was like one tragedy after another,” said Marcus Byrd, September’s father.

The Byrds say they received many apologies from House of Day and the only explanation they say they were given was some sort of mix-up on paperwork.

The 13abc I-Team reached out to House of Day management over the last 2 days and received this statement: “We are reaching out to the family to see what we can do.”

“They robbed us of being able to say goodbye to our daughter. We never to say goodbye,” said Sekina.

The Byrds believe better communication could have prevented this from happening and hope it never happens to another family. They’re hopeful for closure, whatever that looks like.

“Each time we were able to see her and hold her we knew we were coming back or so we thought. But we didn’t get that chance to go back and say goodbye,” said Sekina.

The family isn’t looking for anything, they just hope communication improves at House of Day and everywhere so this kind of thing never happens to another family.

