One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Toledo Police responded to a call just after 4a.m. of a person shot on Maywood Avenue near Stickney Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition is not known, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at the time and anyone with information should call Toledo Police CrimeStopper Tipline: 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

