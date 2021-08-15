August 15th Weather Forecast
Humidity Returns This Week With Rain Chances
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will be increasing today with a high around 80 degrees. A few showers are possible late Monday afternoon with higher humidity. Highs will be around 80. The rest of the week will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 80s with a chance for late day showers. It will be very humid through the week.
