August 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will be increasing today with a high around 80 degrees. A few showers are possible late Monday afternoon with higher humidity. Highs will be around 80. The rest of the week will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 80s with a chance for late day showers. It will be very humid through the week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.