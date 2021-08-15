CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission, according to the last week of CDC data.

Six counties - Ashtabula, Athens, Hancock, Hardin, Henry and Meigs - report “substantial” community transmission, while the rest are seeing high levels of spread.

Lucas County moved to the red on Saturday. The CDC reports 117 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week. Wood County saw 113 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to the CDC.

After going nearly two months without seeing a day with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, Ohio on Sunday saw its 13th-straight day with more than 1,200 new cases. The state has hit the mark 18 of the last 20 days.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,977 new cases and 40 additional hospitalizations Sunday. The day did mark the fifth-straight day that Ohio saw a decline in cases since reporting nearly 3,400 new infections on Wednesday.

Michigan, meanwhile, is one of six states left in the U.S. not seeing high rates of COVID-19 community transmission. Michigan has reported 78 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last week, the second-lowest rate in the country behind Nebraska, which has a positivity rate between 15-19.9% to qualify it for high transmission.

Transmission is high in each Michigan county that borders Ohio.

Every state is seeing substantial or high rates of spread as of Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.