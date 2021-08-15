Traffic
Local non-profit collecting relief supplies to help people impacted by Haiti earthquake

Impact with Hope is collecting supplies to send to people in Haiti affected by the earthquake.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local non-profit organization is collecting supplies to send to people in Haiti following a massive earthquake Saturday.

Impact with Hope is asking for donations to help with relief to the families and communities who have been impacted by the earthquake.

They are asking for the following items:

  • First Aid supplies, including over the counter medications and antibiotic cream
  • Monetary donations
  • Tarps for shelter
  • Rice to make meals
  • Water Filters
  • Personal hygiene items
  • Shovels
  • 55-gallon plastic bags
  • Hand tools
  • Gloves
  • Blankets
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Diapers

Items can be dropped off to Impact with Hope’s warehouse located at 905 Farnsworth Road in Waterville.

Impact with Hope is also be accepting monetary donations. To make a donation, click HERE.

