Local non-profit collecting relief supplies to help people impacted by Haiti earthquake

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local non-profit organization is collecting supplies to send to people in Haiti following a massive earthquake Saturday.

Impact with Hope is asking for donations to help with relief to the families and communities who have been impacted by the earthquake.

They are asking for the following items:

First Aid supplies, including over the counter medications and antibiotic cream

Monetary donations

Tarps for shelter

Rice to make meals

Water Filters

Personal hygiene items

Shovels

55-gallon plastic bags

Hand tools

Gloves

Blankets

Flashlights

Batteries

Diapers

Items can be dropped off to Impact with Hope’s warehouse located at 905 Farnsworth Road in Waterville.

Impact with Hope is also be accepting monetary donations. To make a donation, click HERE.

