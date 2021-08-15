Power restored to senior living apartments after four days

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - This week’s storms caused some serious damage across our region. They left tens of thousands of people without power on Wednesday. Some have been in the dark every since, including residents of a high-rise apartment building in Adrian.

But that changed Saturday afternoon when power was restored after four days.

Residents at Riverview Terrace were overjoyed when their power was finally restored at around 6:30 on Saturday. But that doesn’t erase the discomfort and anxiety they went through for four days with no power.

The twelve-story apartment building was experiencing an outage wince Wednesday’s storms knocked over a pole across the street. The complex houses seniors and people with disabilities, all of whom had no power for four days. According to the Adrian fire chief, the building’s generator wasn’t strong enough to power the elevator.

“The first night was really bad... The seniors and the disabled people were sleeping on their wheelchairs and on their couch and stuff in the living room,” says resident Holbrook.

Residents say they had food and medicines spoil, but the fire chief says working plugs in hallways kept everyone alive. Residents credit the fire department, the Red Cross, and consumers energy for providing support.

“Consumer’s Energy gave us ice, water, even a generator to use to get the elevators working,” says Holbrook.

At around 6:30 Saturday evening, Consumers Energy managed to restore the power.

Many residents are unhappy with the building’s management. They say the generator should work better.

“These are people. It doesn’t matter if they’re older people or a handicapped person. They are people that need to be taken care of. No matter what,” says Holbrook.

Most won’t go on camera for fear of retaliation, but not Holbrook.

“I’ll probably hear about it, but that’s okay. I can deal with it... I’m not going to back down and let these people have nobody speaking up for them,” she says.

But no everyone is upset. Ruthy Koons think that management did the best it could under unfortunate circumstances.

“I think they did what they did, was right. I give them 100%,” she says.

13abc reached out to the management company via phone and email. There has been no response.

