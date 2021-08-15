Two Rare “EF-U” Tornadoes Confirmed In Western Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The severe storms last Wednesday, August 11th produced more than 40 damaging wind reports all across northwest Ohio and one EF-1 tornado in Fayette (Fulton County), but new drone footage showed two swirling 50 yard paths of flattened corn in rural Van Wert County and one of those tornadic paths stretched into Allen County. While the Van Wert County EMA was able to use the newer drone technology to prove two tornadoes developed last Wednesday afternoon, the twisters didn’t have anything in their path other than corn. Because there weren’t any structures or trees hit, and because nobody saw the tornadoes, the National Weather Service didn’t have enough information to correctly identify the strength of the tornadoes. Here are the two summaries of the twister touchdowns.

Tornado #1: EF-U tornado track through fields. Surveyed with drone by Rick McCoy, Van Wert County EMA. 4.7 mile length, maximum width 50 yards. The tornado touched down in Van Wert County in a corn field on the northeast side of Griffin road, just northeast of SR 116 and Converse-Roselm rd. The tornado tracked just south of due east through open fields. The tornado tracked into Allen County Ohio and crossed Southworth road just north of Zion church road and traveled through several fields for an additional 0.3 miles before lifting. This tornado is classified as unknown on the EF-scale as the tornado did not damage any structures or trees, but did damage croplands.

Tornado #2: EF-U tornado track through fields. Surveyed with drone by Rick McCoy, Van Wert County EMA. The tornado touched down approximately 2 miles west-southwest of Middle Point, Ohio and tracked east for 0.5 mile before lifting. This tornado is classified as unknown on the EF-scale as the tornado did not damage any structures or trees, but did damage croplands.

