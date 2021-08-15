Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two Rare “EF-U” Tornadoes Confirmed In Western Ohio

National Weather Service Unable To Identify Tornado Strength
Tornadoes
Tornadoes(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The severe storms last Wednesday, August 11th produced more than 40 damaging wind reports all across northwest Ohio and one EF-1 tornado in Fayette (Fulton County), but new drone footage showed two swirling 50 yard paths of flattened corn in rural Van Wert County and one of those tornadic paths stretched into Allen County. While the Van Wert County EMA was able to use the newer drone technology to prove two tornadoes developed last Wednesday afternoon, the twisters didn’t have anything in their path other than corn. Because there weren’t any structures or trees hit, and because nobody saw the tornadoes, the National Weather Service didn’t have enough information to correctly identify the strength of the tornadoes. Here are the two summaries of the twister touchdowns.

Tornado #1: EF-U tornado track through fields. Surveyed with drone by Rick McCoy, Van Wert County EMA. 4.7 mile length, maximum width 50 yards. The tornado touched down in Van Wert County in a corn field on the northeast side of Griffin road, just northeast of SR 116 and Converse-Roselm rd. The tornado tracked just south of due east through open fields. The tornado tracked into Allen County Ohio and crossed Southworth road just north of Zion church road and traveled through several fields for an additional 0.3 miles before lifting. This tornado is classified as unknown on the EF-scale as the tornado did not damage any structures or trees, but did damage croplands.

Tornado #2: EF-U tornado track through fields. Surveyed with drone by Rick McCoy, Van Wert County EMA. The tornado touched down approximately 2 miles west-southwest of Middle Point, Ohio and tracked  east for 0.5 mile before lifting. This tornado is classified as unknown on the EF-scale as the tornado did not damage any structures or trees, but did damage croplands.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loss of child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
Loss of a child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo
A Washington resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet...
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
Six eagle nests were lost during an August storm in NW Ohio in 2021.
Six eagle nests destroyed during storm at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

The apartment building was out of power for four days following storms.
Power restored to senior living apartments after four days
power
Apartment building gets power restored after four days
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo
Loss of child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
Loss of a child turns into more heartache for Toledo family