Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

US booster shot decision expected within 2 weeks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Dr. Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that federal health officials are looking at the U.S. numbers “almost daily” but no decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that vaccinated people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant.

He acknowledged, though, that there is concern that the effectiveness of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen may wane “over months.”

If so, Collins said that may necessitate a booster “maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward” with others, such as the elderly.

Collins said because the delta variant only started hitting hard in July, the “next couple of weeks” of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loss of child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
Loss of a child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo
A Washington resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet...
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year
TPD said 30-year-old Pecola Osley from Toledo is responsible for a stabbing in the 3200 block...
Authorities capture wanted Toledo stabbing suspect
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Latest News

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move on Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says
Impact with Hope is collecting supplies to send to people in Haiti affected by the earthquake.
Local non-profit collecting relief supplies to help people impacted by Haiti earthquake