Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman waiting in line for ride at Cedar Point hit by metal object from roller coaster

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.(Jordan Sternberg | Cedar Point)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A “small metal object” detached from a roller coaster at Cedar Point on Sunday and hit a woman standing in line for the ride, according to a park spokesperson.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The woman was standing in line for the Top Thrill Dragster when the piece came loose from a train on the coaster as it was ending its run, Cedar Point Spokesperson Tony Clark said.

The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Department responded to treat the woman and take her to the hospital.

“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Clark said.

Her condition wasn’t available Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the metal piece to come loose.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loss of child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
Loss of a child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Toledo
Tornadoes
Two Rare “EF-U” Tornadoes Confirmed In Western Ohio
A Washington resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet...
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year
TPD said 30-year-old Pecola Osley from Toledo is responsible for a stabbing in the 3200 block...
Authorities capture wanted Toledo stabbing suspect

Latest News

Aug. 15: Heather’s Sunday PM Forecast
Aug. 15: Heather’s Sunday PM Forecast
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission
Tornadoes
Two Rare “EF-U” Tornadoes Confirmed In Western Ohio
The apartment building was out of power for four days following storms.
Power restored to senior living apartments after four days