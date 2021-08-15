Woman waiting in line for ride at Cedar Point hit by metal object from roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A “small metal object” detached from a roller coaster at Cedar Point on Sunday and hit a woman standing in line for the ride, according to a park spokesperson.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The woman was standing in line for the Top Thrill Dragster when the piece came loose from a train on the coaster as it was ending its run, Cedar Point Spokesperson Tony Clark said.

The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Department responded to treat the woman and take her to the hospital.

“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Clark said.

Her condition wasn’t available Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the metal piece to come loose.

