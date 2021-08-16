Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

AG Nessel calls on Consumers Energy, DTE Energy to voluntarily adopt automatic outage credits

(Tyler Markle)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on the two largest utility companies in the state to credit customers who continue to deal with power outages after severe weather. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, more than 67,000 customers across both utilities remained without power in Michigan.

Hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Consumer Energy and DTE Energy service areas suffered power outages last week after another round of storms moved through the state.

Nessel is calling upon Consumers Energy and DTE Energy to voluntarily credit customers affected by the outages and to provide greater credits to assist customers who have lost hundreds of dollars or more in food and alternative housing costs. 

 Nessel raised these same concerns in a July 2019 letter to the former Chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) – in response to storms that year – and continued with comments filed with MPSC in August 2019March 2020, and August 202

“The utility workers for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are working hard to restore power, and I appreciate those who have worked tirelessly the last several days on behalf of the communities they serve, but these companies also need to work hard to restore trust with their customers,” Nessel said.

Currently, to obtain an outage credit, a customer needs to file with their utility.

DTE Energy customers can submit here online.

Consumers Energy customers can submit here online.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the...
Toledo woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission
Tornadoes
Two Rare “EF-U” Tornadoes Confirmed In Western Ohio
Loss of child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
Loss of a child turns into more heartache for Toledo family

Latest News

Local veteran and active duty member of the military react to the chaos in Afghanistan
Local veteran and active duty member of the military react to the chaos in Afghanistan
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Michigan veterans react to the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan
Olympian receives key to the city
Olympian receives key to the city
A Perrysburg couple has been helping the people of Haiti for decades. And if you'd like to help...
Helping Haiti from Ohio
Nature's Nursery is getting creative to raise money this year, allowing their animals to paint...
Nature’s Nursery admits 3,000th animal, starts donation contest