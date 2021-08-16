August 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible especially for our eastern counties. The rest of the week will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 80s. There is a chance of a light shower mainly late in the afternoon/early evening each day. It will become very humid through the week as well.

