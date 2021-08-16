Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Nature’s Nursery admits 3,000th animal, starts donation contest

Nature's Nursery is getting creative to raise money this year, allowing their animals to paint...
Nature's Nursery is getting creative to raise money this year, allowing their animals to paint masterpieces they will then auction online.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery wildlife rehabilitation organization marked it’s 3000th admission on Monday.

To mark the occasion, it’s looking to raise $3000 toward its mission and continue saving animals across Northwest Ohio through a new contest.

Each person who donates has a chance to guess which species was the 3,000th admission. Those who guess correctly could win a behind the scenes tour of Nature’s Nursery.

Click here to donate and guess the species!

❤️Almost 3000❤️ Almost 3000 animals admitted. So many owls helped to fly again, orphaned fox kits raised, squirrels...

Posted by Nature's Nursery on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the...
Toledo woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission
Tornadoes
Two Rare “EF-U” Tornadoes Confirmed In Western Ohio
Loss of child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
Loss of a child turns into more heartache for Toledo family

Latest News

TFRD saves infant from overdose
TOLEDO IS FOR EVERYONE
Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Wood Co. Health Department recommends mask use for all students, teachers
Summer Family Fun Festival
Summer Fun Festival happening at MLK Jr. Academy