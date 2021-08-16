Nature’s Nursery admits 3,000th animal, starts donation contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery wildlife rehabilitation organization marked it’s 3000th admission on Monday.

To mark the occasion, it’s looking to raise $3000 toward its mission and continue saving animals across Northwest Ohio through a new contest.

Each person who donates has a chance to guess which species was the 3,000th admission. Those who guess correctly could win a behind the scenes tour of Nature’s Nursery.

Click here to donate and guess the species!

❤️Almost 3000❤️ Almost 3000 animals admitted. So many owls helped to fly again, orphaned fox kits raised, squirrels... Posted by Nature's Nursery on Sunday, August 15, 2021

