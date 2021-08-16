Michigan veterans react to the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - What’s happening in Afghanistan is extremely personal for many of those who are serving or have served our country, spurring anxiety, concern, and frustration.

“I haven’t slept a lot in the last two nights,” says William Bruck, an engineer in the Army Reserves. “It’s been very difficult thinking about the chaos going on overseas.”

Bruck has served our country for nearly 30 years. “I am sure a lot of vets and members of the military are dealing with this in a hard way right now,” he says. “It’s not easy.”

Watching the story unfold halfway around the world has been extremely difficult. “So many people are desperate to get out any way possible,” says Bruck. “Seeing them run after and even climb on the planes, it’s sad, very sad.”

Bruck just came home in March from his fourth overseas deployment. Three of his tours of duty have been in Iraq. He was in Afghanistan in 2014.

“We’ve avoided a catastrophe in America by being in Afghanistan for the last 20 years, I fully believe that,” says Bruck. “I feel that the military personnel in Afghanistan did what was asked of them, and did it well. But it did not end well.”

Little Blessings is a place William’s wife and children found comfort during his latest deployment. The organization uses horses to help veterans and their families.

Jamie Paxton is the founder of Little blessings and a retired member of the 180th Fighter Wing. It’s also been tough for her to watch the chaos unfold.

“It breaks my heart and it makes me very, very angry. I am very afraid for those who are there. My thoughts are with their families.”

Jamie has a simple message she’d like to share with those who are serving or have served in Afghanistan: “What I want to say from one veteran to another is thank you. Thank you for your service and your dedication. Please don’t think that it’s for naught. They’ve given the people of Afghanistan a lot, and protected us here at home.”

