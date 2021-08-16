Olympian Oshae Jones receives a Key to the City

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A rally was held at 11 a.m. Monday at One Government Center in Toledo to honor Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones. Jones was given a Key to the City.

And on Aug. 21, Jones will be honored with a parade in her hometown.

The parade will set off from Toledo’s Savage Park at 2:30 p.m., and festivities are expected to last until 6:30 p.m. Prior to the parade, a celebratory event and the surrounding area will be in Savage Park. The parade will begin on Dorr St. and Collingwood Blvd. and move around the park.

Speeches and a special presentation will be held in the park, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

